LENZMEIER TO CONTINUE AS BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

DR. BRIAN LENZMEIER WILL CONTINUE SERVING AS THE PRESIDENT OF BUENA VISTA UNIVERSITY IN STORM LAKE, IOWA.

THE B-V-U BOARD OF TRUSTEES HAS UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A FIVE-YEAR EXTENSION OF DR. LENZMEIER’S CONTRACT.

LENZMEIER WAS NAMED INTERIM PRESIDENT IN MAY OF 2020 AND OFFICIALLY BECAME BUENA VISTA’S 19TH PRESIDENT THAT OCTOBER.

MICHAEL PIERCE, CHAIR OF BVU’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES, SAYS PRESIDENT LENZMEIER HAS GUIDED THE INSTITUTION WITH UNWAVERING DEDICATION. HE LED BVU THROUGH THE PANDEMIC, NAVIGATING UNPRECEDENTED CHALLENGES, AND WE CAME OUT EVEN STRONGER.

IN JANUARY OF 2024, LENZMEIER LAUNCHED A TEN-YEAR STRATEGIC VISION CENTERED ON THREE CORE THEMES: BUILDING CONNECTIONS, BUILDING OUTCOMES, AND BUILDING COMMUNITY.