GRASSLEY READY TO SERVE AGAIN AS PRESIDENT PRO TEM

WITH REPUBLICANS HOLDING THE MAJORITY IN THE U-S SENATE, IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY IS AGAIN SERVING AS SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM — MAKING THE 91-YEAR-OLD SENATOR THIRD IN THE LINE OF SUCCESSION TO BECOME THE NATION’S COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE UNDERSTANDS HIS RESPONSIBILITIES IF SOMETHING DRASTIC WERE TO HAPPEN, BUT EMPHASIZES IT’S HIGHLY UNLIKELY HE’D WIND UP AS PRESIDENT:

THE TITLE OF SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEM GOES TO THE LONGEST-SERVING SENATOR FROM THE PARTY THAT HAS A MAJORITY OF SEATS IN THE SENATE.

GRASSLEY’S BEEN IN THE ROLE BEFORE, IN 2019 AND 2020.

GRASSLEY HAS BEEN A U.S. SENATOR SINCE 1981.

Radio Iowa