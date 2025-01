FIFTH CARDINAL VISION MEETING SET FOR SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL DISTRICT RESIDENTS

THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT WILL HOST THE FIFTH AND FINAL PUBLIC FORUM REGARDING THE NEEDS OF THE DISTRICT NEXT TUESDAY ON JANUARY 14TH.

LORI WARNER, PRESIDENT OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE, SAYS THE “CARDINAL VISION” MEETINGS COVER BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE AND OTHER SCHOOL RELATED ISSUES:

FOR INSTANCE, WARNER SAYS TWO ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS HAVE OVER CAPACITY ENROLLMENT THIS YEAR:

WARNER SAYS IT HAS BEEN 25 YEARS SINCE THE LAST BUILDING INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECT HAPPENED IN THE SOUTH SIOUX SCHOOL DISTRICT:

SHE SAYS THIS MEETING IS IMPORTANT TO ALL RESIDENTS TO HELP SET THE FUTURE PLANS OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT AND ITS FACILITIES:

THE MEETING RUNS FROM 6PM UNTIL 8PM AT THE SOUTH SIOUX CITY MIDDLE SCHOOL GYM AT 3625 G STREET ON JANUARY 14TH.