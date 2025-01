NAVAL DESTROYER TO BE NAMED AFTER FORMER NEBRASKA OFFICIAL

THE SECRETARY OF THE NAVY ANNOUNCED SATURDAY THAT THE NEWEST ARLIEGH BURKE CLASS GUIDED MISSILE DESTROYER WILL BE NAMED THE U.S.S. ROBERT KERREY.

KERREY WAS THE RECIPIENT OF THE MEDAL OF HONOR FOR HIS SERVICE AS A NAVY SEAL IN THE VIETNAM WAR.

THE 81 YEAR OLD KERREY SERVED AS NEBRASKA’S GOVERNOR FROM 1983 TO 1987 AND THEN AS A U.S. SENATOR FROM 1989 TO 2001.

PHOTO FROM U.S. CONGRESS