WALTHILL MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

A WALTHILL, NEBRASKA MAN WAS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON FRIDAY ON AN ASSAULT CHARGE.

31-YEAR-OLD SHAQUILLE MONIZ SENTENCED IN OMAHA FEDERAL COURT TO THREE YEARS AND ONE MONTH IN PRISON FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT BY AN HABITUAL OFFENDER IN INDIAN COUNTRY.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT IN APRIL, MONIZ ASSAULTED HIS THEN-GIRLFRIEND RESULTING IN SUBSTANTIAL BODILY INJURY.

AT THE TIME MONIZ COMMITTED THE ASSAULT, HE HAD ALREADY BEEN CONVICTED ON MULTIPLE OCCASIONS OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE OFFENSES IN STATE AND TRIBAL COURTS.

THIS CASE WAS PROSECUTED IN FEDERAL COURT BECAUSE THE OFFENSE WAS A FELONY THAT OCCURRED ON THE OMAHA NATION INDIAN RESERVATION IN NEBRASKA.