KAUFMANN UNSURE IF HE WILL CONTINUE TO CHAIR IOWA GOP

IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY CHAIRMAN JEFF KAUFMANN SAYS HE HASN’T DECIDED WHETHER HE’LL SEEK ANOTHER TWO-YEAR TERM AS CHAIRMAN.

KAUFMANN HAS BEEN THE PARTY’S LEADER SINCE MID-2014.

KAUFMANN IS THE LONGEST SERVING CHAIRMAN IN THE HISTORY OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY.

HE HAS BEEN A STAUNCH ALLY OF PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP AND KAUFMANN SAYS HE’D LISTEN IF TRUMP OFFERS HIM A ROLE IN THE NEXT TRUMP ADMINISTRATION.

KAUFMANN SAYS HIS PRIMARY GOAL IS ENSURING THE IOWA CAUCUSES HAVE THE LEAD OFF ROLE IN THE 2028 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION.

KAUFMANN, WHO SERVED IN THE IOWA LEGISLATURE AND IS CURRENTLY A MEMBER OF THE CEDAR COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS, SAYS HE HAS NO INTENTION OF SEEKING STATE OR FEDERAL OFFICE IN THE FUTURE.

HE MADE HIS COMMENTS FRIDAY DURING TAPING OF “IOWA PRESS” ON IOWA P-B-S.