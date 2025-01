HART TO CONTINUE AS CHAIR OF IOWA DEMOCRATS

RITA HART WAS ELECTED SATURDAY TO HER SECOND TERM CHAIRING THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY.

HART RECEIVED A VOTE OF CONFIDENCE FROM THE DEMOCRATIC STATE CENTRAL COMMITTEE AT THEIR MEETING AFTER SHARING HER PLAN TO OUTLINES A PATH TO VICTORY FOR IOWA DEMOCRATS IN 2026.

THE PLAN WAS ENDORSED BY IOWA AUDITOR ROB SAND, IOWA DEMOCRATIC HOUSE LEADER JENNIFER KONFRST, AND IOWA DEMOCRATIC SENATE LEADER JANICE WEINER.

AFTER BEING RE-ELECTED, HART RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING THAT THE 2024 ELECTION DID NOT GO HOW SHE NOR ANY DEMOCRAT IN IOWA WANTED, BUT THE IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY IS STRONGER THAN IT WAS TWO YEARS AGO.

REPUBLICANS HOLD THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE AND LARGE MAJORITIES IN BOTH THE HOUSE AND STATE SENATE.