FEENSTRA SWORN IN TO 3RD TERM IN CONGRESS

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE. RANDY FEENSTRA OF HULL WAS FORMALLY SWORN IN TO OFFICE TO SERVE IOWA’S 4TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT ON FRIDAY.

THIS IS HIS THIRD TERM IN OFFICE.

FEENSTRA SAYS HE WILL WORK TO ENACT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S AMERICA FIRST AGENDA.

HE ALSO PLEDGED TO SECURE THE U.S. BORDER, CUT WASTEFUL SPENDING, AND DELIVER CONSERVATIVE RESULTS FOR IOWA.

FILE PHOTO