2024 MAY HAVE BEEN IOWA’S WORST YEAR FOR BAD WEATHER

THE YEAR 2024 WRAPPED UP AS ONE OF IOWA’S WORST IN HISTORY FOR SEVERE WEATHER.

STATE CLIMATOLOGIST JUSTIN GLISAN SAYS A RECORD WAS SET FOR THE MOST TORNADOES TO TOUCH DOWN IN IOWA DURING A CALENDAR YEAR.

THAT JULY DERECHO WAS DEVASTATING, BUT WASN’T NEARLY AS SEVERE AS THE ONE THAT BLASTED ACROSS IOWA IN AUGUST OF 2020, WHICH CAUSED 11-BILLION DOLLARS DAMAGE IN IOWA AND FOUR OTHER STATES.

AFTER SEVERAL PREVIOUS YEARS OF DROUGHT, PARTS OF IOWA HAD RECORD RAINFALL DURING 2024, WHICH BROUGHT UNPRECEDENTED FLOODING:

HUNDREDS OF HOMES AND BUSINESSES WERE LOST TO THE FLOODING.

BETWEEN THE FLOODING AND TORNADOES, DOZENS OF IOWA COUNTIES WERE DECLARED STATE AND FEDERAL DISASTER AREAS.

GLISAN SAYS THE UNUSUAL WEATHER EVENTS CONTINUED INTO THE LATER PART OF THE YEAR;

GLISAN SAYS LONG-RANGE FORECASTS CALL FOR BITTER COLD FOR PERHAPS ANOTHER TWO WEEKS.

HE SAYS THE FORECAST MODELS ARE UNCERTAIN AS TO HOW MUCH PRECIPITATION WE MAY GET.

