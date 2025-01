VICTIM IDENTIFIED IN YANKTON, SD DEATH (Update)

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS A 41-YEAR-OLD YANKTON WOMAN HAS BEEN IDENTIFIED AS THE VICTIM IN THE MURDER THAT OCCURRED THURSDAY IN YANKTON.

HEATHER ANN BODDEN’S BODY WAS FOUND IN A YANKTON APARTMENT AT APPROXIMATELY 3:15 P.M. THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

32-YEAR-OLD CRAIG ALLEN NICHOLS, JR., 32, OF YANKTON HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST-DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND TWO COUNTS OF CONTEMPT OF COURT.

HE IS BEING HELD ON A $500,000 CASH ONLY BOND.

SOUTH DAKOTA’S D-C-I IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE YANKTON POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, IS INVESTIGATING THE CASE.

PEOPLE WITH INFORMATION RELATED TO THE CASE CAN CONTACT YANKTON POLICE AT 605-668-5210 OR REMAIN ANONYMOUS BY CALLING CRIME STOPPERS AT 605-665-4440.

THE DEFENDANT’S NEXT HEARING IS SCHEDULED FOR 10:30 A.M. ON JANUARY 8TH.

Updated 1:05 p.m. 1/3/25

——————————————————————–

POLICE IN YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE A SUSPECT IN CUSTODY FACING MULTIPLE CHARGES FOLLOWING A DEATH IN THE 1000 BLOCK OF MEMORY LANE IN THAT CITY THURSDAY.

YANKTON POLICE IN COLLABORATION WITH THE YANKTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE SOUTH DAKOTA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION CONDUCTED THE JOINT INVESTIGATION.

A SUSPECT, 32-YEAR-OLD CRAIG ALLEN NICHOLS JR, WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE MURDER, FIRST DEGREE MANSLAUGHTER, AND 2 COUNTS OF CONTEMPT OF COURT.

AUTHORITIES ARE CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE CIRCUMSTANCES SURROUNDING THE DEATH AND HAVE RELEASED NO OTHER DETAILS AT THIS TIME.