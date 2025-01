GRASSLEY SWORN IN AS SENATE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA WAS SWORN IN FRIDAY AS PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE OF THE U.S. SENATE.

THE PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE IS A CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICE CUSTOMARILY BESTOWED ON THE LONGEST SERVING MEMBER OF THE SENATE MAJORITY PARTY.

AS PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE, GRASSLEY IS NOW THE SECOND HIGHEST-RANKING OFFICIAL IN THE SENATE BEHIND THE VICE PRESIDENT, WHO SERVES AS PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE, AND FOLLOWS THE VICE PRESIDENT AND SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE IN THE LINE OF PRESIDENTIAL SUCCESSION.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE LOOKS FORWARD TO CONTINUING TO FOSTER CIVIC ENGAGEMENT AND UPHOLDING THE SENATE’S REPUTATION AS THE GREATEST DELIBERATIVE BODY IN THE WORLD.

GRASSLEY PREVIOUSLY SERVED AS PRESIDENT PRO TEMPORE FROM 2019 TO 2021.

THE ONLY OTHER IOWAN TO HOLD THAT OFFICE WAS SENATOR ALBERT CUMMINS FROM 1919 TO 1925.