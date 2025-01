FLU & RSV CASES ON THE RISE IN IOWA

A REPORT FROM IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES SAYS RESPIRATORY VIRUS ACTIVITY IN THE STATE HAS BEEN INCREASING FOR THE LAST SEVERAL WEEKS.

INFLUENZA AND RSV INCREASES HAVE BEEN MOST SIGNIFICANT, BUT COVID-19 AND SOME OTHER VIRUSES ARE ALSO ON THE RISE.

THE PERCENTAGE OF TESTS REPORTED AS POSITIVE ON THE IOWA RESPIRATORY VIRUS SURVEY HAS INCREASED SHARPLY FOR INFLUENZA AND RSV IN THE LAST FOUR WEEKS, FROM JUST OVER 1% TO ALMOST 16% FOR INFLUENZA AND FROM UNDER 2% TO OVER 8% FOR RSV.

MANY OF THE SAME PRECAUTIONS, SUCH AS HAND WASHING, PERSONAL HYGIENE, STAYING HOME WHEN ILL, AND COVERING COUGHS AND SNEEZES HELP PREVENT THE SPREAD OF THESE VIRUSES.

STATE HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY VACCINATION REMAINS THE BEST WAY TO PROTECT YOURSELF AND YOUR LOVED ONES AGAINST SERIOUS OUTCOMES OF VIRAL RESPIRATORY ILLNESSES.

