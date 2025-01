CITY STABBING VICTIM DECLINES TO PRESS CHARGES

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY THE VICTIM OF A STABBING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING WILL NOT PRESS CHARGES IN THE CASE.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AT AN APARTMENT AT 1003 PIERCE STREET AT 2:40 A.M.

POLICE SAY A 42-YEAR-OLD HOMELESS MAN WAS STABBED BY A FEMALE SUSPECT INSIDE ONE OF THE APARTMENTS AND WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL IN SERIOUS CONDITION.

POLICE WERE LATER ABLE TO INTERVIEW THE VICTIM WHO THEY SAY WOULD NOT COOPERATE AND SIGNED A RELEASE THAT HE WOULD NOT PRESS CHARGES IN THE CASE.

THAT VICTIM REMAINED HOSPITALIZED AS OF FRIDAY AFTERNOON.