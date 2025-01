SIOUX CITY WOMAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG & WEAPON CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO EIGHT AND A HALF YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG AND WEAPONS CHARGES.

57 YEAR OLD AMY PARKS WAS SENTENCED THURSDAY IN FEDERAL COURT AFTER PREVIOUSLY PLEADING GUILTY TO ONE COUNT OF CONSPIRACY TO DISTRIBUTE METHAMPHETAMINE AND ONE COUNT OF POSSESSION OF A FIREARM DURING AND IN FURTHERANCE OF A DRUG TRAFFICKING CRIME.

EVIDENCE SHOWED PARKS WAS INVOLVED IN A CONSPIRACY FROM JANUARY 2021 THROUGH JUNE 2023 THAT DISTRIBUTED TEN POUNDS OF METH.

ON SEVEN OCCASIONS IN 2023 PARKS PARTICIPATED IN THE DISTRIBUTION OF A QUARTER POUND OR MORE OF METH TO AN INDIVIDUAL COOPERATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT.

PARKS MUST SERVE A THREE-YEAR TERM OF SUPERVISED RELEASE AFTER SERVING HER SENTENCE.