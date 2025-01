SD LAWMAKERS TO CONSIDER SANCTUARY CITY “BAN”

THE 2025 SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE WILL CONVENE JANUARY 14TH.

ONE BILL ALREADY FILED WOULD TAKE AWAY ANY POSSIBILITY OF SANCTUARY CITIES IN THE STATE.

SENATE BILL SEVEN WOULD PROACTIVELY REMOVE ANY SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CASEY CRABTREE IS THE PRIME SPONSOR OF THE BILL AND SAYS IT’S DESIGNED TO FALL IN LINE WITH PRESIDENT ELECT DONALD TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION POLICIES.

SOUTH DAKOTA WOULD JOIN OVER A DOZEN STATES, INCLUDING IOWA, THAT HAVE BANNED SANCTUARY CITY POLICIES FROM THEIR STATE.

CRABTREE EXPECTS MANY OF HIS REPUBLICAN COLLEAGUES TO JOIN HIM IN HIS EFFORT TO PASS THE BILL, ALREADY HAVING 11 OTHER LAWMAKERS AS CO-SPONSOR.

SOUTH DAKOTA DOES NOT CURRENTLY HAVE ANY CITIES THAT ARE CONSIDERED SANCTUARY CITIES.

THERE ALSO HASN’T BEEN A NOTABLE ATTEMPT TO ESTABLISH ONE.