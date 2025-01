RESULTS OF NEBRASKA PATROL’S HOLIDAY IMPAIRED DRIVER EFFORT

NEBRASKA STATE PATROL TROOPERS ARRESTED 95 IMPAIRED DRIVERS DURING THE END OF THE YEAR DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER CAMPAIGN.

TROOPERS AND DISPATCHERS ACROSS NEBRASKA WORKED OVERTIME DURING THE FINAL THREE WEEKS OF THE

YEAR TO KEEP ROADWAYS SAFE DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON.

IN ADDITION TO THE 95 ARRESTS FOR DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE, TROOPERS ALSO ISSUED 1663 CITATIONS FOR

SPEEDING, WITH 83 OF THOSE AGAINST DRIVERS CLOCKED GOING OVER 100 MPH.

THERE WERE ALSO 115 DRIVERS CAUGHT DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION, 67 WITH OPEN ALCOHOL CONTAINERS AND 36 MINORS DRIVING IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL.

48 WERE TICKETED FOR NOT WEARING THEIR SEAT BELT AND 18 FOR IMPROPER CHILD RESTRAINTS.

TROOPERS ALSO ASSISTED 658 MOTORISTS IN NEED OF HELP.

THE EFFORT RAN FROM DECEMBER 11TH THROUGH NEW YEARS DAY.

File photo