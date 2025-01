MINIMUM WAGE RAISES BEGIN IN NEBRASKA & SOUTH DAKOTA

MINIMUM WAGE EARNERS IN NEBRASKA RECEIVED A ONE-DOLLAR-AND-50-CENT RAISE TO 13-50 PER HOUR TO START THE NEW YEAR.

NEBRASKA VOTERS APPROVED AN INITIATIVE IN 2022 TO INCREASE THE STATE’S MINIMUM WAGE BY A DOLLAR AND A HALF EACH YEAR UNTIL IT REACHES 15-DOLLARS PER HOUR IN 2026.

SOUTH DAKOTA MINIMUM WAGE UNTIPPED WORKERS WERE GIVEN A 30-CENT HOURLY PAY INCREASE TO ELEVEN-.50 AN HOUR.

TIPPED WORKERS ALSO GOT A BUMP WITH THEIR HOURLY RATE RISING FROM FIVE-60 TO FIVE-75.

UNDER SOUTH DAKOTA, THE MINIMUM WAGE IS ADJUSTED YEARLY TO RISE AT THE SAME RATE AS THE COST OF LIVING MEASURED BY THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR’S CONSUMER PRICE INDEX.