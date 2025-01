SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A STABBING THAT TOOK PLACE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING.

THE INCIDENT HAPPENED AT AN APARTMENT AT 1003 PIERCE STREET AT 2:40 A.M.

POLICE SAY A 42-YEAR-OLD HOMELESS MAN WAS STABBED INSIDE ONE OF THE APARTMENTS AND WAS TAKEN TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL IN SERIOUS CONDITION.

THE INCIDENT IS STILL UNDER INVESTIGATION, AND NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE AT THIS TIME.