BITTINGER CHOSEN TO LEAD WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

THE WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS MET IN THEIR FIRST MEETING OF 2025 TO ORGANIZE AND ELECT A NEW CHAIRMAN.

MATTHEW UNG, WHO SERVED AS CHAIRMAN THE PAST TWO YEARS, DID NOT WANT A THIRD TERM, AND STARTED THE MEETING BY ASKING HIS FELLOW SUPERVISORS TO STAY TRUE TO THE MEETING BYLAWS;

THE MOTION TO APPROVE THE BYLAWS WAS THEN APPROVED BY A 5-0 VOTE.

UNG WAS APPROVED TO TEMPORARILY PRESIDE OVER THE SELECTION OF THE NEW CHAIRMAN.

MARK NELSON AND DANIEL BITTINGER ARE THE OTHER TWO EXPERIENCED SUPERVISORS, BUT BECAUSE NELSON ALSO SERVES ON THE LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER AUTHORITY, HE SAID HE COULD NOT BE THE SUPERVISORS CHAIRMAN:

NO OTHER NOMINATIONS WERE MADE AND BITTINGER THANKED NELSON AND ALSO UNG FOR HIS SERVING AS CHAIRMAN THE LAST TWO YEARS.

UNG THEN SAID HE WOULDN’T VOTE FOR BITTINGER:

BITTINGER WAS THEN APPROVED AS THE NEW CHAIRMAN BY A 4-1 MARGIN WITH UNG VOTING NO,

BITTINGER THEN TOOK OVER THE MEETING AND NOMINATED NELSON TO BE VICE CHAIRMAN, WHO WAS APPROVED ON A 5-0 VOTE.

THE SUPERVISORS LATER WENT INTO A CLOSED SESSION.