NAHRA RETIRING AS WOODBURY COUNTY ENGINEER

WOODBURY COUNTY ENGINEER MARK NAHRA WAS HONORED DURING TUESDAY’S WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS MEETING.

NAHRA, WHO HAS SERVED AS THE COUNTY’S CHIEF ENGINEER FOR 16 YEARS, IS RETIRING.

HE HAS OVERSEEN SEVERAL IMPROVEMENTS TO THE COUNTY’S INFRASTRUCTURE IN THAT TIME, INCLUDING BETTER GRAVEL ROADS:

NAHRA ALSO WAS INSTRUMENTAL IN STARTING THE EFFORT TO REPLACE MANY OF THE COUNTIES AGING RURAL BRIDGES:

REPLACING BRIDGES IS WHAT BENTON COUNTY HIRED NAHRA TO DO AT HIS FIRST JOB IN 1984 AFTER HE GRADUATED FROM IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

HE THEN SERVED AS CHIEF ENGINEER IN CEDAR AND DELAWARE COUNTIES BEFORE COMING TO WOODBURY COUNTY 16 YEARS AGO.

NAHRA SAYS HE AND HIS WIFE PLAN TO TRAVEL AND HE WILL ENJOY HUNTING AND FISHING IN RETIREMENT.