IOWA TO HOLD OFF ON VAPING REGULATIONS

IOWA HAS DECIDED TO HOLD OFF ON ENFORCING NEW VAPING REGULATIONS IN THE STATE.

THE DECISION COMES AFTER A GROUP OF DISTRIBUTORS AND RETAILERS FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST THE STATE OVER HOUSE BILL 2677, WHICH REQUIRES E-CIGARETTE PRODUCTS TO HAVE A “MARKETING AUTHORIZATION” FROM THE FDA.

THE LAWSUIT CLAIMS THE REGULATIONS VIOLATE CLAUSES IN BOTH THE U.S. AND IOWA CONSTITUTIONS.

THE STATE WAS SUPPOSED TO ISSUE A RESPONSE BY THURSDAY BUT HAS ASKED FOR AN EXTENSION.

THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE WILL NOW WAIT TO ENFORCE THE LAW UNTIL A JUDGE RULES ON AN INJUNCTION REQUEST BY THE PLAINTIFFS.