South Dakota to host annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day clinic Jan. 25

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota will host its annual all-girls sports clinic on Saturday, January 25th, in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The free clinic will take place at 11 a.m. ahead of the in-state rivalry women’s basketball game that afternoon.

The clinic is scheduled from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. inside the DakotaDome with Coyote student-athletes volunteering to run various stations. The clinic is open to all girls in grades Pre K-6. Check-in for the event will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Participants will receive one free youth ticket to the women’s basketball game versus South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Any accompanying adult tickets for the basketball game will be available to purchase at check-in.

Immediately following the clinic, there will be a pizza party on the DakotaDome concourse and participants are encouraged to stick around to welcome the Coyote women’s basketball team onto the court ahead of tip-off with the Jackrabbits.

While there is no cost to participate, we ask that parents RSVP here. If you have any questions, please email Kendra Rich, at kendra.rich@usd.edu.