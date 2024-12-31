Home Sports JB's Sports Blog South Dakota to host annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day...

South Dakota to host annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day clinic Jan. 25

VERMILLION, S.D.—South Dakota will host its annual all-girls sports clinic on Saturday, January 25th, in honor of National Girls and Women in Sports Day. The free clinic will take place at 11 a.m. ahead of the in-state rivalry women’s basketball game that afternoon.

The clinic is scheduled from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. inside the DakotaDome with Coyote student-athletes volunteering to run various stations. The clinic is open to all girls in grades Pre K-6. Check-in for the event will begin at 10:30 a.m.

Participants will receive one free youth ticket to the women’s basketball game versus South Dakota State at 1 p.m. Any accompanying adult tickets for the basketball game will be available to purchase at check-in.

Immediately following the clinic, there will be a pizza party on the DakotaDome concourse and participants are encouraged to stick around to welcome the Coyote women’s basketball team onto the court ahead of tip-off with the Jackrabbits.

While there is no cost to participate, we ask that parents RSVP here. If you have any questions, please email Kendra Rich, at kendra.rich@usd.edu.

