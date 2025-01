SKAFF BECOMES 1ST NEW COUNTY AUDITOR IN OVER 20 YEARS

MICHELLE SKAFF WILL START THE NEW YEAR AS WOODBURY COUNTY’S NEW AUDITOR, REPLACING PAT GILL, WHO HAD SERVED AS COUNTY AUDITOR, RECORDER AND ELECTIONS COMMISSIONER SINCE BEING ELECTED IN NOVEMBER OF 1996.

SKAFF HAD BEEN SERVING AS DEPUTY AUDITOR UNDER GILL, AND IS READY FOR THE NEW CHALLENGE:

SKAFF4

SKAFF HAS ALSO RECENTLY BEEN SERVING AS INTERIM COUNTY FINANCE MANAGER SINCE LONGTIME MANAGER DENNIS BUTLER PASSED AWAY IN AUGUST:

SKAFF5

SKAFF SAYS SHE WILL MEET INDIVIDUALLY WITH EACH MEMBER OF THE AUDITOR AND COUNTY RECORDER’S STAFF TO DISCUSS THE TRANSITION TO THE FIRST NEW COUNTY AUDITOR IN OVER 20 YEARS.