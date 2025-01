NEW WOODBURY SUPERVISORS SWORN INTO OFFICE

KENT CARPER IS ONE OF THE NEW WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WHO WAS SWORN IN TO HIS FIRST TERM IN OFFICE TUESDAY TO REPRESENT DISTRICT ONE.

CARPER SAYS HE HAS SOME IDEAS ABOUT ENERGY RESOURCES IN THE COUNTY:

CARPER ALSO HAS THOUGHTS ABOUT ANOTHER ENERGY SOURCE:

HE DOESN’T WANT WINDMILLS IN WOODBURY COUNTY THOUGH, SAYING THEY WOULD TAKE UP TOO MUCH FARMLAND.

DAVID DIETRICH IS THE NEW DISTRICT FIVE SUPERVISOR ON THE WOODBURY BOARD AND IS LOOKING FORWARD TO SERVING COUNTY RESIDENTS:

AS A FISCAL CONSERVATIVE, HE WANTS TO SEE THE COUNTY TAX LEVYS LOWERED IF POSSIBLE:

MARK NELSON WAS ALSO SWORN IN TO SERVE A FULL NEW TERM REPRESENTING THE 3RD DISTRICT OF WOODBURY COUNTY.