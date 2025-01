COUNTY MEETING ROOM DEDICATED TO HONOR FORMER BUDGET MANAGER

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISORS WRAPPED 2024 FOLLOWING THEIR FINAL BOARD MEETING BY DEDICATING THE FIRST FLOOR MEETING ROOM OF THE COURTHOUSE AS THE DENNIS D. BUTLER ROOM.

BOARD CHAIRMAN MATTHEW UNG PRESENTED A BRONZE PLAQUE THAT WILL BE DISPLAYED OUTSIDE THE ROOM HONORING BUTLER FOR HIS 47 YEARS OF SERVICE AS THE COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER.

UNG READ THE LAST LINE OF THE PLAQUE, RECALLING ONE OF BUTLER’S FAVORITE SAYINGS:

DB1 OC……SOMETHING EXTRAORDINARY. :09

BUTLER’S WIFE AND FAMILY MEMBERS ATTENDED THE CEREMONY, ALONG WITH SEVERAL CURRENT AND FORMER COUNTY EMPLOYEES AND OFFICIALS INCLUDING FORMER BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEMBER GEORGE BOYKIN, WHO SAYS BUTLER WAS ONE OF HIS MENTORS WHEN HE WAS ELECTED TO THE BOARD:

DB2 OC….THAT WE HAD. :28

LARRY CLAUSEN SERVED AS A COUNTY SUPERVISOR FOR 34 YEARS, MOST OF THEM IN THE ROOM DEDICATED TO BUTLER:

DB3 OC……..REAL WELL. :18

BUTLER PASSED AWAY IN AUGUST AT THE AGE OF 73 AFTER A LONG ILLNESS.