START THE NEW YEAR HIKING IN A STATE PARK

YOU CAN SPEND PART OF YOUR NEW YEAR’S DAY BY TAKING A FIRST DAY HIKE IN AN IOWA STATE PARK OR FOREST.

MORE THAN 40 IOWA PARKS, INCLUDING STONE STATE PARK IN SIOUX CITY AND LEWIS AND CLARK STATE PARK NEAR ONAWA ARE HOSTING HIKES ON JANUARY 1ST.

THE HIKE AT STONE PARK WILL BE LED BY A GUIDE AT 10 A.M.

HIKERS SHOULD MEET AT THE PARK OFFICE PARKING AREA AT 5001 TALBOT ROAD FOR A TWO TO THREE MILE MILE GUIDED HIKE ALONG BUFFALO RUN TRAIL, DAKOTA POINT TRAIL, AND STONE PARK DRIVE.

THIS MODERATE HIKE HAS SOME CHANGES OF ELEVATION AND A FEW STAIRS.

THE PATHS ARE MADE OF DIRT AND SOME CRUSHED ROCK, ALONG WITH A STRETCH OF PAVED ROAD.

THE LEWIS AND CLARK STATE PARK HIKE NEAR ONAWA IS SELF GUIDED DURING THE DAYLIGHT HOURS.

HIKERS MAY PARK IN THE BEACH AREA LOT NEAR THE ENTRANCE.

YOU MAY HIKE ONE MILE AROUND PARK LOOP ROAD TO GET VIEWS OF THE WOODS AND LAKE.

THE TRAIL IS FLAT AND PAVED.

FOR EITHER HIKE YOU SHOULD DRESS FOR THE WEATHER.