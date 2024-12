SIX SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN SIOUX COUNTY DRUG & WEAPONS INVESTIGATION

SIOUX COUNTY AUTHORITIES ARRESTED SIX PEOPLE MONDAY AS A RESULT OF A JOINT INVESTIGATION BETWEEN THE SIOUX CENTER POLICE DEPARTMENT AND THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

THE ARRESTS STEMMED FROM A MONTHS LONG INVESTIGATION INTO DRUG AND WEAPON TRAFFICKING.

SEVERAL SEARCH WARRANTS WERE SIMULTANEOUSLY EXECUTED AT AREA RESIDENCES AND A DAIRY AND ILLEGAL DRUGS AND WEAPONS WERE RECOVERED.

48-YEAR-OLD EFRAIN RAMIREZ OF SIOUX CENTER WAS CHARGED WITH DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND ONE COUNT OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

43-YEAR-OLD ALBERTO HERNANDEZ OF ROCK VALLEY WAS CHARGED WITH DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE AND THREE COUNTS OF CHILD ENDANGERMENT.

23-YEAR-OLD JUAN MARQUES OF ORANGE CITY WAS CHARGED WITH DELIVERY OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

45-YEAR-OLD GARY STALLINGS OF BATTLE CREEK WAS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING STOLEN WEAPONS, SECOND DEGREE THEFT AND FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

33-YEAR-OLD KANDI SENSKI OF BATTLE CREEK WAS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING STOLEN FIREARMS.

29-YEAR-OLD JEHSI BOREN, ALSO OF BATTLE CREEK, WAS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING STOLEN WEAPONS, SECOND DEGREE THEFT, FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM AND POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS.

ALL SIX SUSPECTS WERE TAKEN TO THE SIOUX COUNTY JAIL.

THE TRI-COUNTY CERT TEAM, WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S S.W.A.T TEAM, THE IOWA STATE PATROL TACTICAL TEAM, ORANGE CITY POLICE AND FBI TOOK PART IN THE INVESTIGATION AND ARRESTS.