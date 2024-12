MRHD COMMUNITY EVENT APPLICATIONS OPEN IN JANUARY

MISSOURI RIVER HISTORICAL DEVELOPMENT IS OPENING ITS COMMUNITY EVENT GRANT APPLICATIONS FOR 2025.

THE GRANT SUPPORTS LOCAL EVENTS THAT ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, DRAW PEOPLE TOGETHER, AND PROMOTE A SENSE OF COMMUNITY AMONGST ITS PARTICIPANTS.

ELIGIBLE APPLICANTS MAY RECEIVE UP TO $10,000 FOR THEIR EVENT.

IN TOTAL, $50,000 IS AVAILABLE FOR THE 2025 GRANT CYCLE.

MRHD WILL ACCEPT APPLICATIONS THROUGHOUT THE MONTH OF JANUARY, WITH FUNDING DECISIONS AND AWARDS MADE IN MARCH.

APPLICATIONS WILL ONLY BE ACCEPTED FROM, LOCAL GOVERNMENTS AND TAX-EXEMPT ORGANIZATIONS WHOSE PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS AND EVENT ARE BOTH LOCATED IN WOODBURY COUNTY.

EDUCATIONAL INSTITUTIONS, FOR-PROFIT ENTITIES, AND FUNDRAISING EVENTS FOR NONPROFITS ARE INELIGIBLE FOR THIS FUNDING OPPORTUNITY.

APPLICATION INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ONLINE AT

http://www.mrhdiowa.org/