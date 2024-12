JOHN LODGE OF MOODY BLUES TO PERFORM AT ORPHEUM

LEGENDARY BASS PLAYER, SONGWRITER, VOCALIST AND ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAMER, JOHN LODGE OF THE MOODY BLUES WILL BE PERFORMING IN SIOUX CITY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATRE ON MONDAY, MARCH 3RD.

LODGE IS CONTINUING HIS CELEBRATION OF ‘THE MOODY BLUES’ MUSIC, AND THE ICONIC ALBUM “DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED”.

THE SHOW FEATURES A FIRST SET OF MOODY BLUES CLASSICS SUCH AS ‘”ISN’T LIFE STRANGE”’, “I’M JUST A SINGER (IN A ROCK AND ROLL BAND”’ AND ‘”RIDE MY SEE-SAW”’.

THE SECOND SET SEES JOHN AND HIS BAND PERFORM ‘DAYS OF FUTURE PASSED’ IN FULL SYMPHONIC SPLENDOR, WITH INCREDIBLE RENDITIONS OF ‘”NIGHTS IN WHITE SATIN”’ AND “TUESDAY AFTERNOON” WITH VIDEO TO IMMERSE YOU IN THE EXPERIENCE.

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 3RD AT 10:00 A.M. AT ORPHEUMLIVE.COM OR BY VISITING THE PRIMEBANK BOX OFFICE AT THE EVENTS CENTER.