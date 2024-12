WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS WILL BE SWORN IN TUESDAY

WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS WHO WON IN THE NOVEMBER GENERAL ELECTION WILL BE SWORN INTO OFFICE ON TUESDAY.

KENT CARPER, MARK NELSON AND DAVE DIETRICH WILL TAKE THEIR OATH OF OFFICE FOR POSITIONS ON THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

CARPER AND DIETRICH ARE NEW TO THE BOARD.

MICHELLE SKAFF WILL BE SWORN IN AS THE NEWLY ELECTED WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR.

THEY WILL BE SWORN IN AT 9:00 A.M. AT THE WOODBURY COUNTY COURT HOUSE.

FOLLOWING THE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS MEETING, THERE WILL ALSO BE A DEDICATION TO NAME THE FIRST FLOOR MEETING ROOM AFTER THE LATE DENNIS BUTLER, WHO SERVED FOR OVER FOUR DECADES AS THE COUNTY BUDGET MANAGER.