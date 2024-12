MENORAH LIGHTING TO BE HELD AT SC CONVENTION CENTER

A MENORAH LIGHTING AND HANUKKAH CELEBRATION WILL TAKE PLACE THIS (MONDAY) EVENING AT 5:30 P.M. IN THE SIOUX CITY CONVENTION CENTER.

THE EVENT IS BEING HELD BY THE OMAHA CHABAD AND RABBI KATZMAN..

A LARGE MENORAH WILL BE LIGHTED IN FRONT OF THE CONVENTION CENTER, FOLLOWED BY A COMMUNITY

CELEBRATION ON THE SIXTH NIGHT OF CHANUKAH, WHICH IS DECEMBER 30TH,

THERE WILL ALSO BE AN ARRAY OF ENTERTAINMENT FOR ALL AGES, AS WELL AS HOT DRINKS AND A SELECTION OF TRADITIONAL FOODS.

THIS YEAR’S CELEBRATIONS CARRY ADDED SIGNIFICANCE AS THEY MARK 50 YEARS SINCE THE FIRST PUBLIC MENORAH WHICH WAS LIT AT THE LIBERTY BELL IN PHILADELPHIA IN 1974.

THE JEWISH 8-DAY FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS, BEGAN THIS YEAR ON THE EVENING OF DECEMBER 25TH AND CONCLUDES ON THURSDAY JANUARY 2ND AT NIGHTFALL.