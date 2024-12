FLAGS TO FLY AT HALF STAFF TO HONOR JIMMY CARTER

FLAGS WILL FLY AT HALF STAFF FOR THE NEXT 30 DAYS, IN HONOR OF FORMER PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER.

CARTER, THE LONGEST LIVING U.S. PRESIDENT AT 100 YEARS OF AGE, DIED SUNDAY AFTERNOON AFTER A LONG ILLNESS.

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WAS AMONG MANY WHO ISSUED A STATEMENT ABOUT CARTER’S LIFE, SAYING PRESIDENT CARTER’S LIFE WAS DEFINED BY PUBLIC SERVICE.

HE WORE THE UNIFORM OF OUR NATION AS AN OFFICER IN THE U.S. NAVY, SERVED THE PEOPLE OF HIS BELOVED STATE OF GEORGIA AS GOVERNOR, AND SERVED AMERICA AS PRESIDENT.

HIS SERVICE TO OTHERS CONTINUED LONG AFTER HE LEFT THE PRESIDENCY, PARTICULARLY THROUGH HIS WORK WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY.

NEWLY ELECTED PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SAYS THE CHALLENGES JIMMY CARTER FACED AS PRESIDENT CAME AT A PIVOTAL TIME FOR OUR COUNTRY AND HE DID EVERYTHING IN HIS POWER TO IMPROVE THE LIVES OF ALL AMERICANS.

FOR THAT, WE ALL OWE HIM A DEBT OF GRATITUDE.

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS “PRESIDENT CARTER LIVED A GREAT LIFE MARKED BY SERVICE TO HIS COUNTRY.

VOLUNTEERING HIS TIME TO BUILD HOMES FOR THOSE IN NEED WELL INTO HIS 90S, PRESIDENT CARTER NEVER STOPPED LIVING HIS FAITH THROUGH SERVICE.

HIS BELIEF IN PUTTING GOD’S LOVE INTO ACTION HAS INSPIRED GENERATIONS OF AMERICANS.

SOUTH DAKOTA SENATOR JOHN THUNE STATED THAT

“PRESIDENT CARTER DEDICATED HIS LIFE TO SERVING THE PEOPLE OF GEORGIA AND OUR GREAT COUNTRY – AS A NAVAL OFFICER, A GOVERNOR, AND AS THE 39TH PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES.

FROM PEANUT FARMING TO THE PRESIDENCY AND EVERY STEP IN BETWEEN, HIS WIFE ROSALYNN WAS BY HIS SIDE.

U.S. AND STATE FLAGS WILL BE FLOWN AT HALF-STAFF UNTIL JANUARY 28TH.