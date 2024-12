AN INWOOD, IOWA MAN HAS DIED FROM INJURIES HE SUSTAINED IN A ONE VEHICLE ACCIDENT FRIDAY NIGHT IN LYON COUNTY.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 21 YEAR OLD JENNER NICHOLAS JOHNSON DIED WHEN HE LOST CONTROL OF HIS CAR ON 180TH STREET AS HE APPROACHED THE CURVE AT THE INTERSECTION WITH ASHLEY AVENUE.

INVESTIGATORS SAY THE CAR WENT STRAIGHT OFF OF THE CURVE INTO THE NORTH DITCH AND HIT A TREE.

JOHNSON WAS ALONE IN THE CAR AND WAS WEARING HIS SEATBELT.