TWO PEOPLE HAVE REPORTEDLY DIED IN A HEAD ON COLLISION FRIDAY NIGHT NEAR JACKSON, NEBRSKA.

THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AROUND 7:30 P.M.JUST WEST OF JACKSON AND RESULTED IN HIGHWAY 20 BEING CLOSED FOR AROUND FOUR HOURS.

SEVERAL AREA AMBULANCES WERE DISPATCHED TO THE SCENE, JUST PAST 143RD STREET ON HIGHWAY 20.

THE DAKOTA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS HANDLING THE INVESTIGATION, BUT HAS NOT RELEASED THE TOTAL NUMBER OF INJURIES OR OTHER DETAILS FROM THE COLLISION AS OF 6 A.M. SATURDAY.