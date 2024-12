SC PUBLIC LIBRARY ANNOUNCES 2025 BOOK CLUB SELECTIONS

THE SELCTIONS HAVE BEEN MADE FOR THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY’S “OPEN BOOK CLUB” FOR 2025.

READER SERVICES DIRECTOR MICHAEL MAXWELL SAYS THE CLUB IS FOR THE LIBRARY’S ADULT READERS:

MAXWELL SAYS IF YOU CAN’T MAKE THOSE, THERE’S STILL A WAY TO TAKE PART:

MAXWELL SAYS THE MONTHLY SELCTIONS BEGIN WITH A BOOK OF POETRY:

FEBRUARY FEATURES “FAT GIRLS DANCE” BY CATHLEEN MEREDITTH AND MARCH’S BOOK IS ‘UNMASK ALICE, LSD, SATANIC PANIC AND THE IMPOSTER BEHIND THE WORLD’S MOST NOTORIOUS DIARIES BY RICK EMERSON.

YOU MAY REGISTER FOR THE BOOK CLUB AT SIOUX CITY LIBRARY.ORG/OPEN-BOOK-CLUB.

ALL TITLES ARE AVAILABLE FOR CHECKOUT AT ALL SIOUX CITY PUBLIC LIBRARY LOCATIONS AND ON LIBBY.