PILLEN RECOVERING FROM HORSEBACK RIDING ACCIDENT

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN CONTINUES TO RECOVER FROM MULTIPLE INJURIES HE SUSTAINED IN A HORSEBACK RIDING ACCIDENT LAST SUNDAY.

A SPOKESMAN FOR THE GOVERNOR SAYS PILLEN UNDERWENT SUCCESSFUL SURGERY ON WEDNESDAY TO STABILIZE HIS SEVEN FRACTURED RIBS.

THE GOVERNOR ALSO SUFFERED A MINOR VERTEBRAE FRACTURE, ALONG WITH OTHER INJURIES AFTER HE WAS BUCKED OFF OF A HORSE WHILE RIDING WITH HIS FAMILY.

PILLEN’S OFFICE SAYS HE’S NOW IN THE STEP-DOWN UNIT AFTER THE LATEST PROCEDURE AND WILL BE BACK IN HIS OFFICE AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

THE LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR WAS ACTING GOVERNOR DURING THE SURGERY ON CHRISTMAS DAY.