NEW YEAR BRINGS NEW ART CENTER CLASSES

A NEW YEAR WILL BRING A NEW SERIES OF ADULT AND YOUTH WINTER ART CLASSES AND WORKSHOPS TO THE SIOUX CITY ART CENTER.

SPECIAL PROJECTS COORDINATOR MICHELE MELO SAYS REGISTRATION IS OPEN FOR THE JANUARY-MARCH TERM:

ARTCLASS1 OC…….WATER COLOR. :11

ADULTS MAY ALSO REGISTER FOR CLASSES IN STAINED GLASS, CERAMICS USING HAND-BUILDING TECHNIQUES, AND POTTER’S WHEEL THROWING FOR BEGINNING LEVEL STUDENTS.

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS MAY ALSO REGISTER FOR ADULT WORKSHOPS AND CLASSES, AND MELO SAYS THERE ARE OFFERINGS FOR AFTERSCHOOL YOUTH PROGRAM SESSIONS FOR KIDS TOO;

ARTCLASS2 OC……….OFFER KIDS AFTER SCHOOL. :21

STUDENTS WILL WORK WITH A VARIETY OF ART MEDIA AND RECEIVE GUIDANCE FROM THEIR INSTRUCTORS.

IF YOU CAN’T MAKE ART CLASSES DURING THE WEEK, THERE’S A CLASS SATURDAY MORNINGS AT 10:30 WITH A NEW LESSON EACH WEEK.

NO REGISTRATION NEEDED FOR SATURDAY FAMILY ART LESSONS.

YOU MAY SIGN UP FOR THE WEEKDAY CLASSES ONLINE AT SIOUX CITY ART CENTER DOT ORG.