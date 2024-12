NO INJURIES WERE REPORTED FROM A FIRE THAT OCCURRED AT A NORFOLK,NEBRASKA HOSPITAL THURSDAY.

THE BLAZE BROKE OUT IN AN H-VAC UNIT ON THE ROOF OF FAITH REGIONAL HOSPITAL DURING THE MORNING.

IT TOOK RESPONDING CREWS ONLY ABOUT 10 MINUTES TO GET THE FIRE UNDER CONTROL.

THE BUILDING WAS EVACUATED AS A PRECAUTION, AND THE FIRE CAUSED ABOUT 200-THOUSAND-DOLLARS IN DAMAGE.