DOCTORS TO RELEASE PILLEN FROM HOSPITAL

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN IS HEADED BACK HOME AS HE CONTINUES TO RECOVER FROM MULTIPLE INJURIES SUSTAINED IN A HORSEBACK RIDING ACCIDENT LAST SUNDAY.

DOCTOR CHARITY EVANS, ONE OF THE CHIEF SURGEONS AT NEBRASKA MEDICINE IN OMAHA SAYS PILLEN WAS TO BE DISMISSED FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

PILLEN UNDERWENT SUCCESSFUL SURGERY ON WEDNESDAY TO STABILIZE HIS SEVEN FRACTURED RIBS.

DR. ZACH BAUMAN SAYS THE GOVERNOR HAS RESPONDED WELL TO THAT PROCEDURE:

PILLEN HAS ALREADY ASKED HIS SURGEONS IF AND WHEN HE CAN START RIDING HORSES AGAIN:

THE GOVERNOR’S FAMILY SPENT CHRISTMAS WITH HIM IN THE HOSPITAL, AND HE RECEIVED MANY CALLS FROM WELL WISHERS HOPING TO SEE HIM BACK AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN SOON.