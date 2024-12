8 PEOPLE ESCAPED A HOUSE FIRE ON THE WESTSIDE OF SIOUX CITY THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

AT 11:49 AM, SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE WAS CALLED TO 1913 GEORGE STREET FOR A HOUSE ON FIRE. HEAVY SMOKE WAS FOUND INSIDE AND POURING OUT OF THE HOUSE UPON ARRIVAL. THERE WERE 8 PEOPLE IN THE HOUSE THAT WERE UNINJURED.

SIOUX CITY FIRE RESCUE CAPTAIN AARON LISLE SAYS THAT 911 CALLS WERE MADE FAST AND BY MULTIPLE PEOPLE.

HE SAYS THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME, AND THAT THERE ARE NO INJURIES.