PILLEN’S OFFICE RELEASES STATEMENT ON GOVERNORS CONDITION, SAYS SEVEN RIBS BROKEN

THE OFFICE OF NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN RELEASED A STATEMENT TODAY REGARDING HIS CONDITION AFTER FALLING FROM A HORSE YESTERDAY. THE GOVENORS INJURIES INLCUDED SEVEN BROKEN RIBS, MINOR LACERATIONS TO HIS SPLEEN AND KIDNEY, AND A PARTIALLY COLLAPSED LUNG RESULTING FROM THE BROKEN RIBS.

DR. CHARITY EVANS, CHIEF OF TRAUMA FOR NEBRASKA MEDICINE SAYS THAT GOVERNOR PILLEN UNDERWENT A COIL EMBOLIZATION; A MINIMALLY INVASIVE PROCEDURE TO ADDRESS MINOR BLEEDING FROM HIS SPLEEN. DURING THE OPERATON, LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR JOE KELLY BRIEFLY ACTED AS GOVERNOR, PURSUANT TO THE NEBRASKA CONSTITUTION.

THE PROCEDURE WAS A SUCCESS AND GOVERNOR PILLEN IS IN STABLE CONDITION. HE IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN IN THE HOSPITAL A FEW DAYS FOR OBSERVATION, PARTICULARLY FOR THE RECOVERY OF HIS RIB INJURIES. HE HAS MADE ARRANGEMENTS TO CONDUCT WORK FROM HIS HOSPITAL ROOM.