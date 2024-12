INTOXICATED DRIVER ARRESTED AFTER COLLIDING WITH MERRILL POLICE CAR

AN INTOXICATED PLYMOUTH COUNTY MAN WAS ARRESTED AFTER HE SIDESWIPED A POLICE CAR INVOLVED IN A TRAFFIC STOP.

ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 22ND AROUND 5:20PM, THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERRIFS OFFICE WAS NOTIFIED THAT A DRIVER SIDESWIPED A MARKED MERRILL POLICE CAR THAT WAS CONDUCTING A TRAFFIC STOP.

TERRY ALLEN SUNDT WAS ARRESTED FOLLOWING THE COLLISION. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL FOR OWI 1ST OFFENSE, FAILING TO MOVE OVER FOR AN EMERGENCY VEHICLE, AND POSESSION OF A DANGEROUS WEAPON WHILE INTOXICATED.