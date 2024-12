DOCTORS WARN AGAINST UNPASTEURIZED PRODUCTS AMID BIRD FLU CONCERNSS

DOCTORS ARE SUGGESTING THAT YOU SHOULD AVOID UNPASTEURIZED DAIRY PRODUCTS AFTER HUMAN BIRD FLU HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN IOWA. THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES REPORTS AN INDIVIDUAL WAS EXPOSED TO AVIAN INFLUENZA WHILE WORKING WITH INFECTED POULTRY IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

BY THE END OF LAST WEEK, THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL HAD CONFIRMED 64 HUMAN CASES OF BIRD FLU IN NINE STATES. HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY THERE IS NO EVIDENCE BIRD FLU IS BEING SPREAD FROM HUMAN TO HUMAN.

DR. MATHEW BINNICKER, A PATHOLOGIST AT THE MAYO CLINIC, SAYS GETTING A FLU SHOT CAN HELP PREVENT THE FLU VIRUSES THAT ARE BEING SPREAD FROM HUMAN TO HUMAN FROM CO-MINGLING WITH THE BIRD FLU — AND YIELDING A NEW STRAIN OF INFLUENZA.