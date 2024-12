PILLEN INJURED WHILE HORSEBACK RIDING

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN IS HOSPITALIZED AFTER BEING INJURED SUNDAY WHILE RIDING A HORSE.

A STATEMENT FROM THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE SUNDAY EVENING SAYS PILLEN WAS RIDING WITH FAMILY MEMBERS AND WAS BUCKED OFF A NEW A NEW HORSE AND INJURED.

THE GOVERNOR WAS TRANSPORTED TO COLUMBUS COMMUNITY HOSPITAL, AND OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, WAS THEN TRANSPORTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA MEDICAL CENTER IN OMAHA.

THE GOVERNOR IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN THERE FOR SEVERAL DAYS.

PILLEN IS ALERT AND IS IN CONTINUOUS TOUCH WITH HIS TEAM.

NO INFORMATION ABOUT HIS INJRIES HAS BEEN RELEASED.

THE STATEMENT SAYS PILLEN AND HIS FAMILY ARE VERY APPRECIATIVE OF THE THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS GIVEN TO THEM BY NEBRASKANS AND WISH ALL NEBRASKANS A VERY MERRY CHRISTMAS.