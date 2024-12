MILLION DOLLAR GRANT AWARDED TO SIOUX CITY TREATMENT CENTER

OPIOID TREATMENT AND RECOVERY PROVIDERS IN SIOUX CITY AND SIX OTHER CITIES IN IOWA WILL SHARE OVER $10 MILLION DOLLARS IN GRANT MONEY TO EXPAND OR IMPROVE FACILITIES OR DEVELOP SOBER-LIVING HOUSING OPTIONS..

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS THE OPIOID CRISIS CONTINUES TO IMPACT IOWA FAMILIES, AND THE GRANTS WILL STRENGTHEN PREVENTION, TREATMENT AND RECOVERY EFFORTS.

THE ORGANIZATIONS INCLUDE SIOUX CITY’S JACKSON RECOVERY CENTERS, WHICH RECEIVES A MILLION DOLLARS FOR FIRST-FLOOR BUILDING RENOVATION FOR MEDICAL, PSYCHIATRIC AND MEDICAL ASSISTED TREATMENT SERVICES.

THE GRANTS LEVERAGE FEDERAL AMERICAN RESCUE PLAN ACT FUNDS AND ARE ADMINISTERED BY THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND THE IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY.