FARM BILL FINALLY EXTENDED AND GOVT. SHUTDOWN AVOIDED

CONGRESS FINALLY ACTED OVER THE WEEKEND TO PASS A TEMPORARY FUNDING BILL TO AVOID A SHUTDOWN OF THE U.S. GOVERNMENT.

NEBRASKA, U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS VOTED FOR THE CONTINUING RESOLUTION TO FUND THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT THROUGH MARCH 14TH AND EXTEND THE FARM BILL BY ONE YEAR.

RICKETTS SAYS THE BILL SUPPORTS NEBRASKA’S FARMERS AND RANCHERS AND GIVES THEM THE CERTAINTY AND ASSISTANCE THEY NEED TO MAKE CRUCIAL DECISIONS.

RICKETTS SAYS HE IS COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP AND HIS COLLEAGUES TO PASS A COMPREHENSIVE, FIVE-YEAR FARM BILL NEXT YEAR.

IOWA AG SECRETARY MIKE NAIG SAYS A ONE-YEAR EXTENSION OF THE CURRENT BILL PROVIDES IOWA FARMERS WITH SOME ADDED CERTAINTY AT A TIME WHEN THE AG ECONOMY REMAINS SOFT.

NAIG SAYS WE MUST NOW FOCUS ON ENACTING A MODERNIZED 5-YEAR FARM BILL, AND IS EAGER TO WORK WITH THE NEW CONGRESS AND THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO GET THIS PRIORITY ACCOMPLISHED.