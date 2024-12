YANKTON OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING RULED JUSTIFIED

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS THE STATE D-C-I REVIEW OF A SHOOTING ON DECEMBER 5TH IN YANKTON INVOLVING TWO CITY POLICE OFFICERS WAS JUSTIFIED.

THE INVESTIGATION SAYS THE SUSPECT, 40-YEAR-OLD ANDREW JONDAHL, WAS SITTING IN HIS PICKUP TRUCK IN THE YANKTON HIGH SCHOOL PARKING LOT AFTER HAVING BEEN ESCORTED OUT OF A WRESTLING MEET IN THE SCHOOL.

HE APPEARED TO BE INTOXICATED, WAS MAKING THREATS OF SELF-HARM, AND HELD A LONG GUN IN HIS LAP AS HE SAT IN HIS VEHICLE.

JONDAHL TWICE REFUSED RESPONDING OFFICER COMMANDS TO PLACE HIS HANDS OUTSIDE OF THE TRUCK WINDOW, AND WHEN HE DID EXIT HIS VEHICLE, HE WAS HOLDING TWO SHOTGUNS, FACING THE OFFICERS IN A MANNER WHERE HE COULD HAVE FIRED AT THEM.

THE TWO OFFICERS FIRED 14 ROUNDS AT JONDAHL, WHO RECEIVED FOUR NON LIFE-THREATENING GUNSHOT WOUNDS.

NO ONE ELSE WAS INJURED.

JONDAHL TESTED POSITIVE FOR ALCOHOL WITH A BLOOD ALCOHOL CONTENT LEVEL OF .152 PERCENT.

THE OFFICERS RECOVERED THE SHOTGUNS, BOTH WITH LIVE SHELLS IN THE MAGAZINE TUBES, AND ONE WITH A LIVE SHELL IN THE CHAMBER.

THEY FOUND TWO NAPKINS IN THE TRUCK WITH HANDWRITING ON THEM INCLUDING ONE THAT SAID, “I WILL KILL THEM UNTIL THEY KILL ME.”

CHARGES ARE PENDING AGAINST JONDAHL.

