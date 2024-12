WEST HIGH SCHOOL STAFF HOST 2ND ANNUAL “GIVING DAY”

THE FACULTY AND STAFF OF SIOUX CITY’S WEST HIGH SCHOOL MADE CHRISTMAS BRIGHTER FOR THEIR STUDENTS HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY BREAK WITH THEIR ANNUAL GIVING DAY.

SCHOOL PRINCIPAL REBECCA RIEKEN STARTED WHAT SHE HOPES WILL BE AN ANNUAL TRADITION LAST YEAR:

SHE SAYS THIS YEAR GIVING DAY WAS EXPANDED TO THE LAST TWO DAYS GOING INTO THE WINTER BREAK, AND IT HAS TURNED INTO A HUGE SUCCESS FOR THEIR STAFF AND STUDENTS:

SOME COMMUNITY BUSINESSES ALSO OFFERED TO DONATE ITEMS AND RIEKEN SAYS SOME OF THE STUDENTS CONTRIBUTED TO THE EFFORT:

RIEKEN SAYS SHE IS PROUD OF HOW THE STAFF AND STUDENTS HAVE COME TOGETHER TO ENSURE THAT THOSE IN NEED HAVE GIFTS FOR THEIR FAMILY DURING THE HOLIDAY SEASON.