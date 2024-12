SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON ON EXPLOSIVES RELATED CHARGE

A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO HAD PREVIOUSLY BEEN CONVICTED OF FELONY ARSON HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 10 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON.

SIXTY YEAR OLD DANIEL GRABEN RECEIVED THE PRISON TERM AFTER A JULY GUILTY PLEA TO POSSESSION OF A FIREARM BY A FELON.

PROSECUTORS SAY GRABEN ILLEGALLY BUILT AND FIRED TWO IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE MISSILES IN LATE FEBRUARY OF 2022.

THAT’S WHEN A RESIDENT OF RURAL PLYMOUTH COUNTY OBSERVED WHAT HE THOUGHT WAS A “LOW FLYING MORTAR” OVER HIS HOUSE AND HEARD IT EXPLODE IN THE DISTANCE.

HE THEN SAW A SECOND OBJECT CRUISING ABOVE HIS HOUSE AND ALSO HEARD IT EXPLODE IN THE DISTANCE. ANOTHER PERSON REPORTED AN UNEXPLAINED GRASS FIRE NEAR THE INTERSECTION OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY ROADS C-44 AND K-18, MORE THAN 1,000 YARDS AWAY FROM THE ROADWAY.

THE AKRON FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED AND EXTINGUISHED THE FIRE, AND A CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION ENSUED. LAW ENFORCEMENT DISCOVERED THE WRECKAGE OF TWO IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE MISSILES, CONNECTED THEM TO GRABEN, AND SEARCHED HIS SIOUX CITY HOME PURSUANT TO A FEDERAL SEARCH WARRANT.

THEY FOUND FIREARMS, AMMUNITION, MILITARY-GRADE EXPLOSIVE MATERIAL, OTHER EXPLOSIVE AND BOMB MAKING MATERIALS, 110 NON-MISSILE EXPLOSIVE DEVICES CONTAINING BLACK AND FLASH POWDER AND 14 NON-MISSILE EXPLOSIVE DEVICES.

GRABEN HAD BEEN PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED OF ARSON AND OTHER CRIME IN 2008 IN CALIFORNIA AND POSSESSION WITH THE INTENT TO DELIVER A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN IDAHO.