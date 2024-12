IOWA CONFIRMS FIRST CASE OF A PERSON WITH BIRD FLU

IOWA’S DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES IS CONFIRMING THE FIRST HUMAN CASE OF AVIAN INFLUENZA IN THE STATE.

THE INDIVIDUAL WAS EXPOSED TO INFECTED POULTRY WHILE WORKING WITH A COMMERCIAL FLOCK IN NORTHWEST IOWA.

THAT INDIVIDUAL HAS REPORTED MILD SYMPTOMS, HAS RECEIVED APPROPRIATE TREATMENT AND IS RECOVERING.

THE CASE WAS IDENTIFIED THROUGH TESTING AT THE STATE HYGIENIC LABORATORY AND CONFIRMED BY THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION.

AS OF FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20TH, THE C-D-C HAS REPORTED 64 CONFIRMED HUMAN CASES OF H5 H-P-A-I ACROSS NINE STATES.

THE MAJORITY OF THE EXPOSURES ARE LINKED TO INFECTED POULTRY OR DAIRY COWS.

THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT HUMAN-TO-HUMAN TRANSMISSION OF INFLUENZA A-H5 IS OCCURRING IN THE U.S.